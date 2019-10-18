Winds to calm Friday afternoon, making for nice Las Vegas weekend

Thursday’s windy conditions will eventually yield to sunny and pleasant weather in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

A Southwest Airlines plane flies under a rainbow sky as it approaches McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Windy conditions should calm down Friday for a pleasant weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Some Friday morning gusts may reach 25 to 35 mph before the winds taper off as the day progresses, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Thursday’s top wind speed at McCarran International Airport was 36 mph. The day’s high was 85 degrees.

The forecast for Friday calls for sunny skies highs from 74 to 79 across the valley, just below the normal of 80.

Overnight lows will be around 50 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for highs around 80 with Sunday topping out abut 75.

The weekend highs at Mount Charleston will be around 60 while highs in Death Valley will be about 90. Lake Mead will be in the upper 70s to 80.

Conditions will remain dry for the foreseeable future, Outler said.