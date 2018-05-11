Winds to die down, cooler temperatures in store Saturday

A wind advisory for the Las Vegas Valley is set to expire Friday night, and cooler weather should follow on Saturday before temperatures start to creep up again, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will last until 11 p.m. Friday across the Las Vegas Valley.

The wind advisory went into effect at 9 a.m. Friday and will expire at 11 p.m., the weather service said. By 8:30 p.m., the fastest gust clocked at McCarran International Airport was 41 mph at 4:38 p.m., the weather service said.

Wind Advisory today and this evening for much of the region. Wind gusts 40-55 mph creating several impacts. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/9IfjXdMG5F — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 11, 2018

Winds will die down to light breezes overnight, and temperatures should cool down, too. The high on Friday reached 92 degrees.

The forecast high for Saturday is 83 degrees with a morning low near 64, the weather service said.

Sunday will mark the start of another warming trend in the valley, the weather service said, with a forecast high near 85 degrees.

Monday’s high should reach about 89 degrees, and Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 91, the weather service said.

Lows should remain in the 60s during that time period.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.