Winds to diminish; Las Vegas weekend calls for more clouds, 60s

Overnight winds that ranged from 30 to 50 mph should dissipate after the sun rises Friday. Increasing clouds and highs near 60 are forecast for the weekend in Las Vegas.

Overnight windy conditions that ranged from 30 to 50 mph and were recorded from Henderson to Mount Charleston should dissipate shortly after the sun rises Friday.

“The highest winds are coming down and should continue through a little after sunrise,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said about 4 a.m. “There were some sprinkles reported and we saw some snow on thew Lee Canyon camera, but nothing major in precipitation. Friday afternoon should have much lighter winds.”

Some gusts near Mount Charleston reached 50 mph while Henderson, North Las Vegas and other parts of the valley reported gusts up to 30 mph. McCarran International Airport had sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph through much of the night.

Friday will see a projected high of 58 with most sunny skies. Winds will range from 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with light breezes and a high near 59.

On Sunday, some high clouds will be on the increase. The high should be near 64.

The cloudiness will continue on the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday with a high near 62.

