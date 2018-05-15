Winds to get stronger this week in Las Vegas Valley

Breezy winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds will pick up through the week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Breezes are expected to get stronger over the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will stay light through the afternoon before picking up to about 10-15 mph overnight.

By Wednesday morning those light winds will turn into 20 mph gusts in some parts of the valley. Wednesday will start out with 67 for the morning low and a high of 92, the weather service said.

Thursday will be slightly cooler a 66-degree morning low and a high near 90. Winds will stay breezy with gusts of more than 20 mph, the weather service said.

Winds will decrease overnight Thursday, and Friday will be sunny with an expected high of 89, the weather service said.

Temperatures should rise over the weekend, with highs near 92 for Saturday and Sunday, and 93 on Monday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.