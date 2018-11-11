Winds to give way to cool, sunny week in Las Vegas Valley

The strongest winds in the Las Vegas Valley should diminish by Sunday evening, giving way to a cool, sunny work week.

Sunday has a forecast high of 62 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature will dip slightly to 61 degrees Monday, which is expected to be breezy, the weather service said. After Monday, light winds are expected through at least Friday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will tick up Thursday and Friday, which both have forecast highs of 69 degrees.

Lows this week will be in the low- to upper-40s, but some parts of the southwest valley have the potential to experience near-freezing temperatures overnight Monday, the weather service said.

A lake wind advisory is in effect for Lake Mead until Sunday evening, but that could be extended, the weather service said. Gusts over the lake could reach 50 mph Sunday, according to the weather service.

