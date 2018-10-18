Winds to pick up in Las Vegas ahead of possible weekend rain

Strong breezes will buffet the Las Vegas Valley at the end of the week before a chance for rain arrives over the weekend.

Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Strong breezes will buffet the Las Vegas Valley at the end of the week before a chance for rain arrives over the weekend.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 76 degrees, just below normal for this time of year, the National Weather Service said. Friday’s high will climb to about 79 as the winds move in, gusting up to 25 mph.

There’s a 20 percent chance for isolated rain showers on Saturday and Sunday, most likely in the afternoons and evenings.

Saturday should see a high near 78 before Sunday’s high dips to 76, the weather service said.

Next week will start out dry and sunny with highs of 77 on Monday and 78 on Tuesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.