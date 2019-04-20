Winds to stick around the Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian holds on to her hat in strong winds as she waits to cross Clark Avenue on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The windy weather will continue in the Las Vegas Valley over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday saw gusts of 30 mph that will continue into the evening, while temperatures reached 89 during the day. The weather service’s station at the McCarran International Airport recorded the highest gust on Saturday at 33 mph.

“You could lose a garbage can today,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said Saturday morning.

Winds will decrease slightly Sunday with breezes around 20 mph, the weather service said. Those windy conditions will remain about the same through Tuesday.

Easter Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 80. There is a 30 percent chance of showers over the Spring Mountains and in the Red Rock Canyon area, but a low chance for precipitation in the valley for the first half of the week, the weather service said.

Monday will see a high of 79, followed by a high of 85 on Tuesday.

The valley will see sunny skies and no rain chances by Wednesday, which has a high of 89. Thursday has an expected high of 94.

Overnight lows through Tuesday night will be in the 60s, the weather service said.