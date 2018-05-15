Winds up to 25 mph in Las Vegas Valley forecast

Temperatures will be consistent over the next several days in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will pick up through the week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Wednesday will start at 67 degrees for the morning low and will reach a high of 91, the weather service said. Breezes Wednesday afternoon could reach 25 mph, especially in the western valley.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with a low of 65 and a high of 86. Friday’s high will creep up to 88, the weather service said.

Temperatures should rise over the weekend, with highs near 91 on Saturday and 92 for Sunday and Monday. Weekend lows should remain in the high 60s.

