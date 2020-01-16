Winds up to 35 mph expected Thursday night in Las Vegas

A cold front will bring gusts up to 35 mph in Las Vegas late Thursday into Friday. Some snow is likely in the Spring Mountains. Lincoln County will see winds up to 50 mph.

A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy sky as it approaches McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Windy conditions are expected Thursday evening as a cold front moves through the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A “quick hitter” cold front will bring wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Las Vegas Valley late Thursday into Friday.

“We don’t expect much precipitation in the valley, but the Spring Mountains could get 2 to 3 inches of snow overnight,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair. “Winds will crank up this afternoon and gusts could be 25 to 35 mph into the evening in the valley.”

Stronger winds, up to 50 mph, are forecast for Lincoln County all day Thursday. A wind advisory has been issued through 9 p.m.

“The front will swing in from California and the strongest winds will be to the north and northwest of the valley,” Adair said.

Adair said the chance of precipitation in the valley was 10 percent.

“It will be all over late tonight and early Friday morning,” he said. “It will be cooler on Friday, but the winds will be light by sunrise.”

Thursday’s forecast high for Las Vegas is 63 with sunny skies turning partly cloudy as the front approaches. The overnight low will be about 41.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 57. Saturday will warm to about 60 with low 60s forecast early next week.

