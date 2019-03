The top of the Stratosphere tower on the Las Vegas Strip (Richard Brian?Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley will be under a wind advisory all day Saturday amid a threat of rain.

The advisory, issued Friday afternoon by the National Weather Service, will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday. The forecast also called for a 70 percent chance for showers on Saturday.

Friday’s forecast high was 73 degrees, under cloudy skies. The high on Saturday was expected to dip to 66, followed by a high of 68 on Sunday as the rain clears out.

Monday and Tuesday should be sunny with highs of 68. Rain returns to the picture Tuesday night, when there’s a 60 percent chance for precipitation, the weather service said.

The rain will likely continue into Wednesday, which has a 70 percent chance for showers and a high of 67, before clearing up for the remainder of the week..

Rain patterns like this are normal during this time of year, the weather service said.