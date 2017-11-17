Winds will be gusty in Las Vegas Valley on Friday

High winds are expected throughout Friday across the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts could reach up to 45 mph, the weather service said, and up to 50 mph in the west and south valley. Winds will last through Friday evening, according to meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

Friday’s high should reach 75 degrees. Temperatures will drop over the weekend with forecast highs of 63 degrees on Saturday and 64 on Sunday, Wolcott said.

Overnight lows also will drop over the weekend, he said, down to 47 degrees on Saturday night and 42 degrees Sunday night.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 69 degrees and Tuesday should reach 73, Wolcott said.

