Winds will pick up through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and windy through the rest of the week and into NASCAR weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will be breezy on Wednesday and pick up to 20-25 mph on Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and windy through the rest of the week and into NASCAR weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 60 degrees and will stay mostly sunny with breezy winds.

Winds will pick up to about 20-25 mph on Thursday and could gust up to 35 mph, the weather service said. Thursday’s high should be 64 degrees.

NASCAR weekend will kick off with a high near 65 on Saturday and winds that could be a little stronger than Thursday’s, the weather service said. The winds will die down overnight and it should stay breezy through Sunday.

A few isolated showers might pop up across the valley on Saturday as the high drops down to 59, but Sunday should stay dry with another 59-degree high, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.