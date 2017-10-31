Windy and cool for trick-or-treaters in Las Vegas Valley

Winds will pick up Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Marina Ayala, 27, left, gives candy to Xavier Luna, 5, during La Bonita Supermarkets' 8th Annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event in North Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

The high temperature of 80 degrees on Halloween will be accompanied by 15 to 20 mph winds. At 6 p.m., about the time when trick-or-treaters start ringing doorbells, temperatures across the valley should be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday’s high of 78 will be followed by highs near 75 and winds between 15 to 25 mph on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Weekend temperatures will be below normal, which is around 76 degrees, for this time of year said the weather service. Saturday’s forecast high should be 74 degrees, and gusty winds up to 35 mph are expected.

Sunday is only expected to reach 68, with a 20 percent chance of rain showers creeping into the forecast.

