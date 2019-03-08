Windy and no rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday

Winds will range from 15 to 20 mph on Friday, with gusts reaching 30 mph. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley will see a dry and windy Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley will have a high of 61 and winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to have highs of 63 and 59, respectively.

Rain returns next week with a 20 percent chance for precipitation Sunday through Wednesday , Salmen said.

Highs will be in the 50s next week in the valley, about a 10-degree drop from the average high during this time, according to the weather service.