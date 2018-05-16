Windy and warm Wednesday in store for Las Vegas Valley

A warm and gusty Wednesday is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds could reach 30 mph Wednesday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

A forecast high of 91 degrees will be accompanied by widespread afternoon gusts that could reach 30 mph, the weather service said.

Thursday will see a high of 86 degrees and winds up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Breezes will weaken Friday when the valley will see a high of 89 degrees.

Weekend temperatures will be in the low 90s, the weather service said. Saturday could see light winds, and gusts up to 20 mph are possible on Sunday.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 90 degrees.

Lows throughout the week will be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

The normal high this time of year is 89 degrees. The normal low is 66.

