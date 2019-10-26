Windy conditions, cooler temps expected on Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch, starting early Sunday morning, due to high winds and low humidity. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch beginning early Sunday morning for the Las Vegas Valley and Lincoln County. (Review-Journal file photo)

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch beginning early Sunday morning for the Las Vegas Valley and Lincoln County.

As a result of high winds and low humidity, the forecast goes into effect at 5 a.m. Sunday and continues through 5 a.m. Monday.

Winds speeds are expected at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Humidity is expected to drop to 10 to 15 percent.

“Any fires that develop will likely exhibit erratic behavior and spread quickly,” according to the National Weather Service’s alert. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

The high temperature is expected to reach 84 on Saturday and is forecast to drop to 69 degrees Sunday. Monday’s high is forecast at 60 degrees.

“It’s going to be quite a bit chillier tomorrow,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Salmen said Saturday. “Both the temperature and the breezy winds will make it feel quite a bit colder than what we’ve experienced here in a while.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.