Windy conditions, rain showers expected in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2020 - 10:59 am
 
Updated February 29, 2020 - 9:49 pm

Windy conditions are expected this weekend, with rain and snow in the mountains on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday reached a high of 64 degrees, and temperatures are expected to drop to 42 overnight.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 64, with a low of 42. Wind speeds are forecast at 20 to 30 mph in the valley, with gusts reaching 40 mph.

Rain is also expected in the valley, with a 50 percent chance for showers after 4 p.m., the weather service said. Monday morning could see some lingering showers with a 10 to 20 percent chance of precipitation.

A lake wind advisory was issued for Lake Mead Conservation Area from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Higher elevations also could see snow, with an expected 1 to 4 inches in the Spring Mountains, the weather service said.

Going into next week, temperatures are expected to gradually increase, with a high of 63 forecast for Monday, 69 for Tuesday, 71 for Wednesday and 75 for Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

“We’ll be in upper 70s by Friday, so a pretty good warm-up,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

