Windy conditions spark fire weather watch in Las Vegas on Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2019 - 9:52 am
 

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Monday, with dry conditions, low humidity and wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph in some areas.

Strong winds are expected to increase late Monday morning and peak in the afternoon, according to a National Weather Service alert.

Humidity is expected to be between 8 and 14 percent. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the alert says, and outdoor burning isn’t recommended.

The wind gusts will affect mountainous areas and here in the Las Vegas Valley, that could include areas such as Red Rock Canyon and Summerlin, said Caleb Steele, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

But in the center of the valley, wind gusts will probably be lower — around 30 to 40 mph, Steele said.

The high temperature in the Las Vegas valley is expected to reach 102 on Saturday and 100 on Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 10 to 20 mph by Sunday afternoon, Steele said.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected heading into next week, with forecast highs of 96 on Monday, 90 on Tuesday and 94 Wednesday.

Steele said, it will be “calmer and cooler” by the middle of next week.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

