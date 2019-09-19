Windy conditions Thursday will lead to pleasant Las Vegas weekend

Steady southwesterly winds with gusts reaching 40 mph in some areas are forecast Thursday for Southern Nevada. Winds will calm down Friday for a pleasant weekend.

In the Las Vegas Valley, southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be from 85 to 88 on the west side and up to 90 on the east side.

“A system is crossing the northern part of the state and sending a cold front down this direction,” said meteorologist John Salmen of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. “It will be windy today, but the weekend should be pretty nice with high temperatures right about normal.”

Winds on Thursday night will be from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, in the valley. The lows will be from 60 to 64.

In the Spring Mountains, Thursday winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. High temperatures at Mount Charleston will range from 63 to 66.

Red Rock will also experience breezy conditions with gusts to 40 mph while high temperatures will reach 83.

At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, winds will be from 5 to 15 mph on Thursday morning, but will increase to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 90.

In Laughlin, winds will range from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Thursday evening. The high will be around 100.

Winds will be lighter on Friday, about 5 to 15 mph across most of Southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas forecast high for Saturday is 89 with 93 predicted for Sunday.

Another system is forecast to kick up winds late Sunday and there is a 20 percent chance of showers on Monday, Salmen said.