Windy, cooler weekend ahead in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures are expected to gradually drop in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, which is expected to be windy, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Temperatures are expected to gradually drop in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend, which is expected to be windy, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday reached a high of 88 and had a slight chance for rain, but no precipitation fell in the valley, the weather service said. Boulder City saw a few sprinkles while a flash flood watch issued for Southern Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area expired Thursday evening.

Overnight Thursday, the low will be about 67 and winds from 6 to 9 mph.

On Friday, expect clear skies with a high near 90 with dry conditions. Winds will increase a bit to about 5 to 13 mph, but gusts could reach up to 25 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Friday night will be a bit breezier with a low around 68.

Saturday’s forecast high is 86 with clear skies and windy conditions before a mostly clear night and a low around 58. Winds during the day on Saturday could gust up to 40 mph, the weather service said.

Sunday’s high will be around 76 as a weather system brings cooler temperatures into the valley. Winds are expected to die back down with gusts from 20 to 25 mph.

Monday has an expected high of 77, followed by a high of 78 on Tuesday.