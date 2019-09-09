Windy, dry conditions bring fire warning for Las Vegas, region

Because of dry conditions and winds gusting up to 40 mph, a red flag warning has been issued for much of Monday by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning signaling high fire danger for the entire region from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Because of dry conditions and winds gusting up to 40 mph, a red flag warning has been issued for much of Monday by the National Weather Service.

The entire region — including Clark and Lincoln counties as well as the southern half of Nye County and all of southwestern Utah — is included in the warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Humidity levels will drop to between 10 and 15 percent while winds from the southwest will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts from to 30 to 40 mph.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, said the warning form the weather service.

The forecast high for Las Vegas on Monday is for highs from 93 to 96 degrees in the west valley and from 96 to 99 degrees on the east side. Overnight lows Tuesday morning will be from 69 to 73 on the west side and from 72 to 75 on the east side.

Tuesday’s forecast high will dip to 89 to 92 for the west valley and 92 to 95 in the east valley.

The daily highs in the valley are not expected to reach triple digits this week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, says the weather service.