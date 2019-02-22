Windy, dry day in store for Las Vegas Valley

What a difference a day makes. On Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, traffic moves through early morning snow on the 215 Beltway southbound near Lone Mountain Road. On Friday, the snow was gone but fears of black ice lingered. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound offramp at Wagonwheel Drive was closed Friday morning due to icy road conditions, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol tweet.

The offramp was closed about 5:30 a.m. and the Highway Patrol is also investigating a crash in the area, according to their traffic website.

Though black ice might be a threat in some areas of the valley, winds from the north could prevent ice from forming, the National Weather Service said. The weather service encourages drivers to watch out for slick spots on their morning commute.

Winds could help keep the ground a little warmer and bring dry air, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

The valley will see winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 mph Friday, and a high of 48 degrees, Steele said.

Clear and sunny skies are expected through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see highs of 50 and 54 degrees, respectively, Steele said.

Mount Charleston may see some heavier winds over the weekend with gusts up to 35 mph, but no snowfall is expected.

Come Monday, the valley will see a high of 59. No rain or snow is expected next week, Steele said.