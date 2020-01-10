Windy Friday will calm for sunny, dry Las Vegas weekend

A cold front moved through the Las Vegas Valley late Thursday, kicking up wind gusts to 30 mph. The winds should die down by late afternoon for a sunny, albeit cool weekend.

A windy Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will calm for a sunny and slightly cooler than normal Las Vegas weekend. An aerial view of the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A windy Friday with steady breezes from 16 to 23 mph and occasional gusts up to 30 mph should subside by late afternoon, bringing a weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures a degree or two below normal.

“As expected, a cold front came through Thursday evening and the winds will die off this afternoon. It was a pretty quick shot,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “It will be a gradual process with less and less wind by noon and then less by 4 p.m.”

With sunny skies, Friday’s projected high is 54, compared to a normal of 57. The overnight low will dip to 34, about 3 degrees below normal.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is pretty much identical with calm winds.

Temperatures will rise just a few degrees early next week with a forecast that is dry and sunny.

“There is no chance for precipitation through Tuesday and perhaps beyond,” Morgan said.

