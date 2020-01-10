42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Windy Friday will calm for sunny, dry Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2020 - 4:20 am
 

A windy Friday with steady breezes from 16 to 23 mph and occasional gusts up to 30 mph should subside by late afternoon, bringing a weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures a degree or two below normal.

“As expected, a cold front came through Thursday evening and the winds will die off this afternoon. It was a pretty quick shot,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “It will be a gradual process with less and less wind by noon and then less by 4 p.m.”

With sunny skies, Friday’s projected high is 54, compared to a normal of 57. The overnight low will dip to 34, about 3 degrees below normal.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is pretty much identical with calm winds.

Temperatures will rise just a few degrees early next week with a forecast that is dry and sunny.

“There is no chance for precipitation through Tuesday and perhaps beyond,” Morgan said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST