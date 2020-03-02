Windy Monday for Las Vegas after 0.32 inches of rain overnight

Just over three-tenths of an inch of rain fell at McCarran International Airport in the overnight hours, bringing a wet and chilly ended to the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Storm clouds roll in as the Cleveland Indians and Oakland Athletics meet during a Big League Weekend game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. Later Sunday, McCarran International Airport received a third of an inch of rain from the storm front. Conditions on Monday, March 2, 2020, are expected to be windy and cool, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As of 3:30 a.m., 0.32 inches of rain fell since Sunday evening. Some light rain was still possible in scattered spots before it ends by 10 a.m. Monday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Lee Canyon saw an unofficial 4 inches of snow fall while Rainbow Canyon received 2 inches. No more accumulation was expected although some flurries were possible, Kryston said.

The wind chill was 39 degrees at 3:30 a.m. with an actual temperature of 46 at McCarran. Winds gusts approaching 30 mph have been reported in various locations in the valley.

Slippery valley roads

Law enforcement throughout Clark County reported multiple crashes on wet roadways Monday morning. They included multiple fender benders on area interstates including a crash on I-15 southbound going to the U.S. 95 southbound, I-15 north at Flamingo Road, U.S. 95 at Horizon Drive, and U.S. 95 southbound at Summerlin Parkway.

“The rain should all end by 10 a.m. and then it will shift south and east out of the valley,” Kryston said. “We will have breezes from 20 to 25 from the north on Monday and 15 to 20 on Tuesday.”

Monday’s high will be about 65 with gusty winds possible, making it feel several degrees colder.

The rest of the work week is expected to be dry with a warming trend pushing the highs into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this story.