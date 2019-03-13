Windy Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley — VIDEO

The Review-Journal's camera showing the construction of the Las Vegas Stadium is buffeted by high winds on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman has her hair blown by heavy wind as she talks on her phone on Third street on Wednesday, March. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A woman has her hair blown by heavy wind as she talks on her phone on Third street on Wednesday, March. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Paco Gomez of Par 3 Landscape & Maintenance cleans up a flower bed at Desert Shores Community Association in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Students brace from the wind and cold while making their way to the school bus at Desert Shores Villas in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A woman bundled up as she walks in strong winds on Casino Center Boulevard on Wednesday, March. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A woman's hair blows across her face as she struggles to walk in strong winds on Casino Center Boulevard on Wednesday, March. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A windy Wednesday will give way to a warmer weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will remain in effect in Las Vegas until 4 p.m. after a cold front brought winds and cooler than normal temperatures.

“We will be dry with clearing skies,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. “We’ll have more sun than we have the last week or so, but it will be windy, probably 30 to 35 mph out of the northwest, especially in the late morning and early afternoon.”

Wednesday’s high will be 58 degrees with an overnight low of 40.

The winds will begin to taper off Wednesday night leading to a high of 60 on Thursday.

“It looks like a nice pattern change,” Wolf said. “No rain is expected. We’ll see more sun than clouds through the end of the week and we will have a slow warming trend the second half of the week.”

Thursday’s low will be 42.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 63 followed by 69 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.

“Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days,” Wolf said.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.