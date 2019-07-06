Windy weekend, but clear skies ahead for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas valley can expect a windy weekend full of clear skies and sunshine before the heat starts kicking in next week.

The Las Vegas valley can expect a windy weekend full of clear skies and sunshine before the heat starts kicking in next week. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Lake Mead in Boulder City, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Less than favorable conditions are predicted Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a windy weekend full of clear skies and sunshine before the heat starts kicking in next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal, with highs around 100 degrees until at least Wednesday, said John Adair, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Adair said less than favorable conditions are predicted on Lake Mead Sunday with sustained winds of up to 30 miles per hour.

By Thursday forecasters expect a high pressure system to move in, bringing winds from from the southeast and a possible look into monsoon season.

“It’s always a bit – especially this far out – tricky to say with any confidence how quickly the moisture will come in but the door is starting to open,” Adair said.

Highs by Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the upper 100s, but as of Saturday morning, Adair said there are “no watches, warnings, or advisories.”