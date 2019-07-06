84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Windy weekend, but clear skies ahead for Las Vegas

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2019 - 8:44 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a windy weekend full of clear skies and sunshine before the heat starts kicking in next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain below normal, with highs around 100 degrees until at least Wednesday, said John Adair, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Adair said less than favorable conditions are predicted on Lake Mead Sunday with sustained winds of up to 30 miles per hour.

By Thursday forecasters expect a high pressure system to move in, bringing winds from from the southeast and a possible look into monsoon season.

“It’s always a bit – especially this far out – tricky to say with any confidence how quickly the moisture will come in but the door is starting to open,” Adair said.

Highs by Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the upper 100s, but as of Saturday morning, Adair said there are “no watches, warnings, or advisories.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Thursday’s 100-degree high will be accompanied by gusts up to 30 mph and very low humidity. ( ...
Red flag weather warning lifted in Las Vegas Valley
RJ

The red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service across Clark County and much of Nevada is over, and a potentially cloudy weekend could be in the offing for the Las Vegas Valley.