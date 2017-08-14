Windy with sunny skies on Monday in Las Vegas Valley

Skies will be clear and sunny all week in the Las Vegas Valley, with temperatures briefly dipping below triple digits, the National Weather Service said.

Children play at Exploration Peak Park. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Skies will be clear and sunny all week in the Las Vegas Valley, with temperatures briefly dipping below triple digits, the National Weather Service said.

Monday will be gusty with winds up to 3o mph in some parts of the valley, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. The high should reach 100 degrees.

Winds will clear out after Monday, Boothe said.

Forecast highs are 97 degrees on Tuesday, 98 on Wednesday, 101 on Thursday and 103 on Friday, the weather service said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.