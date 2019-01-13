Winter storm coming to Las Vegas Valley, snow for mountains

The weather service forecasts an 80 percent chance of rain overnight Monday into Tuesday. Pierce said drivers should plan for a messy commute Tuesday morning as the main band of rain moves over the valley.

Las Vegans can expect a wet start to the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will begin with mostly cloudy skies as a storm system moves into the valley.

“We should be dry through at least the afternoon,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said Sunday morning. “The big show will be Monday night.”

The weather service forecasts an 80 percent chance of rain overnight Monday into Tuesday. Pierce said drivers should plan for a messy commute Tuesday morning as the main band of rain moves over the valley.

“Be cautious. Leave a little early for work,” Pierce said. “It’ll be coming down pretty heavy at that point.”

High temperatures in the valley will be about 55 degrees Monday and 54 Tuesday. Overnight lows should dip to 41 and 45 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

A winter storm warning will go into effect in the Spring Mountains between 4 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service forecasts 8 to 14 inches of snow could fall in the mountains by Tuesday morning, with upward of 20 inches possible at elevations above 9,500 feet.

Winter is the second wettest period in Las Vegas after monsoon season, Pierce said, so storms moving in from the Pacific Ocean are expected this time of year.

“This is not uncommon,” he said.

Weather models predict a 40 percent chance for rain Wednesday and a 60 percent chance for rain Thursday. Temperatures will climb to 57 on Wednesday and 60 on Thursday, and overnight lows near 47.

“By Friday we’ll see things diminish on the rain threat,” he said.

A 40 percent chance of rain is forecast for that morning, but conditions are expected to dry out by the afternoon.

