With EDC around corner, sunshine will drench Las Vegas Valley

This week’s weather forecast leading up to Electric Daisy Carnival calls for near-normal temperatures and sunny skies in the Las Vegas Valley

Costumed performers roam the crowd during at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, June 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

This week’s weather forecast leading up to Electric Daisy Carnival calls for near-normal temperatures and sunny skies in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s a pretty mild week as an area of low pressure kind of just hangs over Nevada all the way through next weekend,” meteorologist John Adair said, noting that temperature highs typically average 88 degrees for this time of year.

Sunday’s high will reach 83, followed by a high of 86 on Monday and 89 on Tuesday, the weather service said. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 92 and 90, respectively.

EDC weekend will kick off with an 87-degree high on Friday, according to the weather service.

No rain is expected in the valley this week.

“Unless something changes from what we’re seeing, everything is looking mostly dry and somewhat cooler,” Adair said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.