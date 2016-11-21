Posted 

California’s snowy slopes are getting ready for Sierra ski season

Colder temperatures brought out the snowcats at Northstar California on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, as the mountain prepares for opening day in Truckee, Calif. The resort opens Wednesday. (Northstar California Resort via AP)

A groomer from Northstar California checks out the summit Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, as the mountain prepares for opening day in Truckee, Calif. The resort opens on Nov. 23. (Northstar California Resort via AP)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snows are blanketing the slopes of the Sierra Nevada in Northern California and skiers and resorts alike are eagerly anticipating next week’s beginning of the ski season.

Machines are churning out artificial snow and plows are mixing it with the real thing as Wednesday’s beginning of the season approaches.

Marcie Bradley of Northstar California Resort in Truckee says “mother nature has been super good to us” this season with dropping temperatures and increased moisture, and says the resort is delighted to see some incoming storms arriving also.

Northern California’s resorts will be operating in declining drought conditions for the first time in years, with some located in counties where the drought has been declared over altogether.

 