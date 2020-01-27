Las Vegas sportsbook guide

Information on full-scale books throughout the valley, including location, seating, TVs, comps, drink tickets and mobile betting apps.

Race & Sports, the sportsbook at Palms, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Information on Las Vegas sportsbooks throughout the valley, compiled through questionnaire responses from operating companies and/or sportsbook directors, casino websites and reporter’s observation. Sportsbooks are invited to provide more information or update existing information by emailing jbarnes@reviewjournal.com.

Note: This listing is for full-scale sportsbooks with TVs and seating for bettors to watch games. Kiosk-only books and other similar books with little to no seating are not included.

No casino offered firm betting limits. All said they were negotiable and tailored to guests.

ALIANTE HOTEL

— Address: 7300 Aliante Parkway

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Not available

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-692-7777

ARIA

— Address: On the Strip, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Past the poker room and Five50 Pizza Bar

— Seating: About 120, along with a VIP area

— TVs: 90 screens, including some at 220 inches

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Contact information: 702-590-7111

ARIZONA CHARLIE’S BOULDER

— Address: 4575 S. Boulder Highway

— Location within casino: Near the heart of the casino floor

— Seating: Number not available. Recently remodeled.

— TVs: 16 84-inch screens

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

BALLY’S

— Address: On the Strip, 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: In the back, by the food court

— Seating: 256 (according to sign on the wall)

— TVs: Five large screens running through the middle of the book, four above the betting board

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 877-603-4390

BELLAGIO

— Address: On the Strip, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: By the poker room, a short walk from the valet on the Flamingo Ride side

— Seating: 130 to 140

— TVs: Six large screens for sports, seven large screens for racing, 38 sports bar flat screens, 99 individual racing monitors

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Contact information: 702-693-6262

BOULDER STATION

— Address: 4111 Boulder Highway

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Three video walls ranging up to 220 inches, with 16 80-inch screens, individual racing monitors

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: STN Sports

— Contact information: 702-432-7777 or 800-683-7777

CALIFORNIA HOTEL

— Address: Downtown, 12 Ogden Ave.

— Location within casino: In the heart of the casino floor

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Two 90-inch screens and 18 65-inch screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-385-1222

CAESARS PALACE

— Address: On the Strip, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: By the poker room and Omnia nightclub

— Seating: 140 seats, plus 65 private booths for racing

— TVs: A 143-inch LED wall, with six large screens that can tile into four each; eight other smaller screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 866-227-5938

CANNERY

— Address: 2121 E. Craig Road

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Not available

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-507-5700

CIRCUS CIRCUS

— Address: On the Strip, 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: A few steps from the main entrance, next to Vince Neil’s Restaurant & Bar

— Seating: More than 50

— TVs: One 82-inch screen and more than 20 55-inch screens

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

— Address: On the Strip, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Main casino floor, entrance off the Strip

— Seating: Couches and tabletops conducive to pairs and groups. Reservable seats at central bar. Betting minimums apply.

— TVs: Series of 150-inch screens

— Comps: Only for race customers

— Drink tickets: Discretionary

— Mobile app: CG Technology

— Sportsbook director: Tony DiTommaso, director or risk management

— Contact information: Keith Fridrich at kfridrich@cgtglobal.com or customer support at support@cgtglobal.com

THE CROMWELL

— Address: On the Strip, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: In the back

— Seating: About 40

— TVs: LED video wall 9 feet by 32 feet, one large screen, 16 smaller screens surrounding

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 702-777-3777

DOWNTOWN GRAND

— Address: Downtown, 206 N. Third St.

— Location within casino: A few steps from the outdoor Fremont Street restaurants

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Video wall shows up to 12 events at a time

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

ELDORADO CASINO

— Address: 140 S. Water St.

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: 35

— TVs: 12 screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-564-1811

ENCORE

— Address: On the Strip, 3121 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: In the heart of the casino floor, near Encore Beach Club and the poker room

— Seating: 65

— TVs: 20 screens

— Comps: Up to 3 percent with comps, amenities and room discounts on all pari-mutuel racing wagers

— Drink tickets: $150 in sports wagers for one ticket; $20 in race wagers for one ticket

— Mobile app: Wynn Mobile Sports

— Sportsbook director: Doug Castaneda

— Contact information: 702-770-3075

EXCALIBUR

— Address: On the Strip, 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Next to the poker room and Starbucks, near the rotunda exit in back

— Seating: About 100

— TVs: Eight moderately sized screens that tile into four each; 25 smaller screens; individual screens for about 20 seats

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Contact information: 702-597-7777

FLAMINGO

— Address: On the Strip, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Near Carlos ‘n Charlie’s and the hotel lobby

— Seating: 70 to 80

— TVs: About 35 smaller-sized screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 702-733-3111

FREMONT

— Address: Downtown, 200 Fremont St.

— Location within casino: Near Paradise Buffet and Cafe

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Not available

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-385-3232

GOLD COAST

— Address: 4000 W. Flamingo Road

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Seven 90-inch screens and 35 48-inch screens, with individual monitors for race bettors

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-367-7111

GOLDEN NUGGET

— Address: Downtown, 129 Fremont St.

— Location within casino: Right inside entrance on Golden Gate side, behind bar

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Not available

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Golden Nugget Sports

— Sportsbook director: Tony Miller

— Contact information: 702-385-7111

GREEN VALLEY RANCH RESORT

— Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

— Location within casino: Right inside entrance from back parking lot

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Not available

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: STN Sports

— Contact information: 702-617-7777 or 866-782-9487

HARRAH’S

— Address: On the Strip, 3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Right inside, just past Starbucks

— Seating: 45 in plush chairs, more at bar and tables along the back wall, 13 video poker stations

— TVs: About 30, including nine 90-inch screens and 11 80-inch screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 800-214-9110

JOKERS WILD

— Address: 920 N. Boulder Highway

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Wall of TVs includes two big screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-564-8100

THE LINQ HOTEL

— Address: On the Strip, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Right inside

— Seating: Betting counter is adjacent to restaurant/bar called The Book built around TVs showing games. Seating for more than 200.

— TVs: Three large cubes in the center of The Book with a large screen and two smaller screens on each side. More than 50 screens overall.

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 702-370-7736

LUXOR

— Address: On the Strip, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Near the box office

— Seating: 80 to 90, with more at the nearby bar

— TVs: Four moderately sized screens, about 35 smaller

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Contact information: 702-262-4000

M RESORT

— Address: 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: By the M Bar and Vig Deli

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: Two large screens and several smaller ones

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

MANDALAY BAY

— Address: On the Strip, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Next to the poker room and the “Michael Jackson One” theater

— Seating: About 200, with more room in the adjacent bar. VIP race seating available.

— TVs: 17 large screens, several individual race TVs

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Contact information: 877-632-7700

MGM GRAND

— Address: On the Strip, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Next to MGM Grand Buffet, just off escalator down from Tropicana pedestrian bridge

— Seating: 104

— TVs: About 60 overall, including 36 65-inch screens and 24 42-inch screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Contact information: 702-891-7488

THE MIRAGE

— Address: On the Strip, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: By California Pizza Kitchen, just off the walkway next to Caesars Palace

— Seating: About 200. VIP seating available.

— TVs: 85-foot video wall, other individual TVs for race bettors

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Sportsbook director: Jeff Stoneback

— Contact information: 702-791-7111

NEW YORK-NEW YORK

— Address: On the Strip, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: In the food court area, near the exit onto the Strip by Tom’s Urban

— Seating: About 40

— TVs: About 25, along with personal screens for about 20 seats

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Contact information: 800-689-1797

THE ORLEANS

— Address: 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

— Location within casino: Adjacent to Copper Whisk Cafe

— Seating: 125

— TVs: Series of large screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-365-7111

OYO LAS VEGAS

— Address: 115 E. Tropicana Ave. (formerly Hooters Hotel)

— Location within casino: Near the heart of the casino floor

— Seating: Number not available

— TVs: Several large screens

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

PALACE STATION

— Address: 2411 W. Sahara Ave.

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: 202. Reserved seating available in VIP Lounge.

— TVs: 35 screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: STN Sports

— Contact information: 702-367-2411

PALAZZO/LAGASSE’S STADIUM

— Address: On the Strip, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Betting kiosk located behind Electra; Lagasse’s Stadium is bar/restaurant on the lower level, accessed via escalator at the entrance

— Seating: Reservable seats in Lagasse’s Stadium

— TVs: Located throughout Lagasse’s Stadium

— Comps: Only for race customers

— Drink tickets: Discretionary

— Betting limits: Ask at the sportsbook

— Mobile app: CG Technology

— Sportsbook director: Tony DiTommaso, director or risk management

— Contact information: Keith Fridrich at kfridrich@cgtglobal.com or customer support at support@cgtglobal.com

THE PALMS

— Address: 4321 W. Flamingo Road

— Location within casino: Near entrance and food court

— Seating: 77 standard seats and 21 VIP seats

— TVs: Series of 150-inch screens

— Comps: Only for race customers

— Drink tickets: Discretionary

— Betting limits: Ask at the sportsbook

— Mobile app: CG Technology

— Sportsbook director: Tony DiTommaso, director or risk management

— Contact information: Keith Fridrich at kfridrich@cgtglobal.com or customer support at support@cgtglobal.com

PARIS LAS VEGAS

— Address: On the Strip, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Near Eiffel Tower entrance

— Seating: About 150

— TVs: About 25

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 877-796-2096

PARK MGM

— Address: On the Strip, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Located within Moneyline Sports Bar & Book, next to Side Betty Grill

— Seating: 250

— TVs: Four large screens at the bar that can be tiled to smaller ones; 30 to 40 smaller screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: playMGM

— Contact information: 702-730-7777

PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT

— Address: On the Strip, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Adjacent to Ringer Wings, Pizza & Sliders; near Earl of Sandwich

— Seating: About 60

— TVs: Two moderately sized screens; about 30 overall, more in VIP race area

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 866-919-7472

PLAZA

— Address: Downtown, 1 N. Main St.

— Location within casino: Next to Omaha Bar and Lounge, easily accessible from parking garage

— Seating: More than 50.

— TVs: More than 20 TVs ranging from 32 to 55 inches, a 5 feet tall by 16½ feet wide video wall and an additional 25-square-foot video wall near the betting counter

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

RAMPART CASINO

— Address: 221 N. Rampart Blvd.

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: Includes 57 private carrels for race bettors

— TVs: 55-foot customizable LED screen, 80 additional screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Rampart Sports (tied to South Point)

— Contact information: 702-507-5900

RED ROCK RESORT

— Address: 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., right off 215 Beltway

— Location within casino: West side of the property, next to the poker room

— Seating: 275; seats can be reserved in the VIP section based on play

— TVs: Video wall is 96 feet wide by 18 feet tall; 155 individual TVs at carrels, 30 additional side wall/overhead TVs

— Comps: $1 wagered earns one point; 2x points on parlays, 6x points on parlay cards

— Drink tickets: $20 of play earns a ticket

— Mobile app: STN Sports

— Sportsbook director: Jason McCormick

— Contact information: www.stationcasinossports.com; 702-797-7777

RIO

— Address: 3700 W. Flamingo Road

— Location within casino: Near buffet and poker room

— Seating: Newly remodeled space includes 24 new lounge chairs and 12 new booths

— TVs: Six big screens, 10 70-inch screens for sports, 18 55-inch screens and 30 individual TVs for race

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: Caesars Sports

— Contact information: 866-746-7671

SAHARA LAS VEGAS

— Address: On the Strip, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Inside Beers and Bets beer garden, a few steps from the main entrance

— Seating: Bar/restaurant style

— TVs: One large video wall and 50 large-screen TVs

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

SAM’S TOWN

— Address: 5111 Boulder Highway

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: Not available

— TVs: 60 large screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-456-7777

SANTA FE STATION

— Address: 4949 N. Rancho Drive

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: 259. VIP area available.

— TVs: 114-foot video wall

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: STN Sports

— Contact information: 702-658-4900 or 866-767-7770

SILVER SEVENS

— Address: 4100 Paradise Road

— Location within casino: Near the heart of the casino floor

— Seating: Number not available

— TVs: Various 60- and 42-inch screens

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

SILVERTON

— Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road

— Location within casino: Near parking garage

— Seating: 27 standard seats and 11 VIP seats

— TVs: Series of 150-inch screens

— Comps: Only for race customers

— Drink tickets: Discretionary

— Mobile app: CG Technology

— Sportsbook director: Tony DiTommaso, director or risk management

— Contact information: Keith Fridrich at kfridrich@cgtglobal.com or customer support at support@cgtglobal.com

SOUTH POINT

— Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Direct entrance to left of valet, by Del Mar Deli

— Seating: More than 100, with additional seating in nearby Del Mar Lounge

— TVs: Two wall-sized big screens, other smaller screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: South Point

— Sportsbook director: Chris Andrews

— Contact information: 702-796-7111

THE STRAT

— Address: 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: A few steps from the main entrance and escalator to the parking garage, next to View Lounge

— Seating: More than 70

— TVs: One 110-foot-long LED screen and six 55-inch screens

— Comps: William Hill Rewards Club lets bettors accrue points for any sports or race wager

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: William Hill

— Sportsbook director: Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading

— Contact information: 855-754-1200 for account questions or technical support

SUNCOAST

— Address: 9090 Alta Drive

— Location within casino: In back, by movie theater

— Seating: 150

— TVs: One giant screen and 22 other big screens

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: B Connected Sports

— Sportsbook director: Bob Scucci, vice president of race and sports operations

— Contact information: 702-636-7111

SUNSET STATION

— Address: 1301 W. Sunset Road

— Location within casino: West side of the building off Stephanie Street. Has its own entrance.

— Seating: 265 (88 for sports, 177 for race, including VIP). No cost to reserve seats, but VIP spots based on play

— TVs: Two large video walls. Sports has 14 80-inch TVs; race has 26 80-inch TVs.

— Comps: $1 wagered earns one point in sports; 2x points on parlays, 6x points on parlay cards. $1 wager earns 20 points in race.

— Drink tickets: $20 of play earns a ticket in sports. Cocktail service in race.

— Mobile app: STN Sports

— Sportsbook director: Chuck Esposito

— Contact information: stationcasinossports.com; 702-547-7777

TEXAS STATION

— Address: 2101 Texas Star Lane

— Location within casino: Not available

— Seating: 206

— TVs: 33 60-inch TVs

— Comps: No response

— Drink tickets: No response

— Mobile app: STN Sports

— Contact information: 702-631-1000 or 800-654-8888

TREASURE ISLAND

— Address: On the Strip, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: In the northeast corner of the casino, just off the escalators to Fashion Show mall.

— Seating: 150, including additional seating in Big Game in the Mystere Showroom, Gilley’s, Breeze Bar, Seafood Shack bar and the Golden Circle Bar. Reserved seats for established guests with casino hosts.

— TVs: Giant LED video wall in the sportsbook, giant screen in Mystere Showroom, 25 TVs and giant LED video wall in Golden Circle Bar, eight TVs in Breeze Bar, eight TVs in Seafood Shack, big screen in Gilley’s Dance Hall and 12 TVs in Gilley’s restaurant.

— Comps: 2 percent for race bettors

— Drink tickets: $200 wagered earns a ticket

— Mobile app: TI Mobile Sports

— Sportsbook director: Anthony Nevill

— Contact information: timobilesports@treasureisland.com; 702-894-7111

THE VENETIAN

— Address: On the Strip, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: By the poker room

— Seating: 97 standard seats and 23 VIP seats

— TVs: Series of 150-inch screens

— Comps: Only for race customers

— Drink tickets: Discretionary

— Mobile app: CG Technology

— Sportsbook director: Tony DiTommaso, director or risk management

— Contact information: Keith Fridrich at kfridrich@cgtglobal.com or customer support at support@cgtglobal.com

WESTGATE

— Address: 3000 Paradise Road, just behind the Strip

— Location within casino: Back of the property, with its own parking lot off Joe W. Brown Drive

— Seating: 500. Booths can be reserved with a food and beverage minimum that varies based on the event

— TVs: Billed as the world’s largest indoor LED video wall, extending 240 feet wide by 18 feet tall. Capable of showing 56 events simultaneously. Also 13 60-inch screens behind the counters and individual TVs at all 77 race seats.

— Comps: Every $300 wagered earns $1 in sports; every $50 wagered earns $1 in race.

— Drink tickets: In sports, $50 earns one ticket, $100 earns two tickets (six max per day). In race, $10 earns one ticket, $20 earns two tickets.

— Mobile app: Westgate Sports

— Sportsbook director: Vice president Jay Kornegay

— Contact information: SuperBookMobile@WGResorts.com; 702-732-5111

WYNN LAS VEGAS

— Address: On the Strip, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

— Location within casino: Next to Charlie’s Bar + Grill and Allegro

— Seating: Capacity is 22 guests at the casino-level bar (operated by Charlie’s); 41 regular carrels; 64 general seats (red chairs unattached to the carrels); eight VIP carrels; and up to 52 people in the VIP Luxury Boxes. Reservations can be made; prices vary by event.

— TVs: 1,600-square-foot wraparound LED video wall (137 feet wide by 11 feet tall). Additional 35 large-screen TV monitors throughout. Also individual monitors in each of the 41 carrels and double monitors in the VIP carrels.

— Comps: Up to 3 percent with comps, amenities and room discounts on all pari-mutuel racing wagers.

— Drink tickets: $150 in sports wagers for one ticket; $20 in race wagers for one ticket.

— Betting limits: No hard limits. Will cater to individual guests.

— Mobile app: Wynn Mobile Sports

— Sportsbook director: Doug Castaneda

— Contact information: 702-770-3075

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.