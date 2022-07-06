Kats’ Cool Hangs

Looking for the coolest hangs in Las Vegas? They’re not always where you think.

Looking for the coolest hangs in Las Vegas? They’re not always where you think. John Katsilometes has you covered with the hippest spots in town, on and off the beaten path. See below for Kats’ newest and most righteous suggestions:

SNS Saloon Supergroup

Hop on this, um, rodeo show at Saddle N Spurs Saloon (billed as, “Las Vegas’s last LAST remaining REAL honky-tonk bar!”) Through July, the Bobby Kingston Band and BipolarXpress is merging for the SNS Saloon “supergroup” BipolarKingstonExpress. Its country. It’s rock. It’s grooving. It’s no-cover. Show times are 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with karaoke at 11 p.m.

Kelly Vohnn as Barbra Streisand

Accomplished, dexterous and locally famous songstress Kelly Vohnn performs her Barbra Streisand tribute at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Space. Keith Thompson is pianist/music director, with . Tickets are $25 to $35 (a mere pittance), not including fees. Go to thespacelv.com.

Prince Again

The “Prince Again Tribute to Prince” plays The Club at the Cannery at 8 p.m. Saturday. This is Bettis Richardson’s fan-pleasing production, running though such classics as “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” “Kiss,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “Raspberry Beret,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “1999” and more. Cost is $19.95 (not including fees), go to cannerycasino.com, or visit the hotel box office.

Direct From Las Vegas

The ever-mirthsome Tony Arias performs “Direct From Las Vegas” at 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (show) July 10 at Italian American Club. Arias, a very funny guy and a blow-it-out singer, shares his stories of living and working in Vegas for the past 40 years. Always a solid hang at the IAC Showroom. Go to iacvegas.com for details.

NPerson

Bringing a Westgate vibe … NPerson, the artistic and matrimonial tandem of Brandon Godfrey and Sean Stewart Godfrey of Soul of Motown, are at International Bar from 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays. The venue is just off the hotel’s main entrance. Grooving and gratuities encouraged. No cover. And catch the couple’s main show at Westgate Cabaret, which is still selling hot! Hot, I tell you!

Gregg Peterson Band

Catch the rock ‘n’ soul stylings of the Gregg Peterson Band at 8 p.m. Friday at Naughty Ladies Saloon at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur. The band is back July 8, Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and Sept. 16. No cover. Drop the name of Marvin “Sweet Louie” Smith and see if anyone remembers.

