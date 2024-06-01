99°F
Las Vegas Hiking Guide
Find the best hikes, sights and views from Las Vegas
Mount Charleston makes perfect summer getaway
By Natalie Burt Special to the / RJ

As temperatures soar and scorch our concrete jungle, the forest shade and cooler air of the nearby Spring Mountains offer a reprieve.

Early morning sunlight glows along the Bright Angel Trail at the South Rim of Grand Canyon Nati ...
Bright Angel Trail footpath offers strenuous, positive Grand Canyon experience
DEBORAH WALL

Every hiker who has heard of it dreams of walking the Bright Angel Trail, the famous footpath that snakes from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon all the way to the Colorado River on the canyon floor, with spectacular scenery almost every step of the way. If you’re going to hike it, May is one of the best months to do so, with average daily highs at 72 degrees on the rim and in the 80s about halfway down, at Indian Garden.

Hikers head across the badlands below Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, California ...
Death Valley trail treats hikers to splendid views
By Deborah Wall / RJ

The hike from Zabriskie Point to Golden Canyon is a moderately strenuous one, but it rewards the strong with a look at some of Death Valley National Park’s finest geologic formations.

Northeast Utah’s Flaming Gorge underrated as outdoor play land
By / RJ

Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area isn’t among the most famous outdoor destinations, but perhaps it should be. Certainly, if you plan a northern trip to Wyoming’s Yellowstone or Grand Teton National Parks, consider a side trip to Flaming Gorge. Located in a remote area of northeast Utah and southwest Wyoming, this is an outdoorsman’s paradise. The most popular activities are fishing, boating, rafting, hiking and camping.

Darwin’s Peak alluring to more than just the fittest
By / RJ

Darwin Falls in Death Valley National Park is one of my favorite places to go when I need to clear my head. It affords me a full-day scenic trip, during which I can take a short yet adventuresome hike and immerse myself in nature.

China Ranch offers lots to do on these days of limited light
By / RJ

The very best outdoor adventures for midwinter pack a lot of experience into a few hours of daylight. China Ranch does this just about perfectly, offering hiking, history, birding, shopping and a unique treat for the taste buds.

Southern Arizona offers a respite from season’s chill
By / RJ

While many of us in Southern Nevada want to travel this time of year, many of the go-to places are too cold or covered too deeply with snow. But you won’t have that problem if you head down into the Sonoran Desert and Tucson, Arizona. Almost as far south as you can go in Arizona, winter weather is luxuriously pleasant.

