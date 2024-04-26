Why the Golden Knights chose a siren to fire up T-Mobile Arena

The Golden Knights crank up the siren before the first, second and third periods. The folks who crank the siren might seem randomly selected, but there is a strategy.

Usher cranks the siren to kick off the first period of Game 2 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series between the Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carrot Top sounds the siren to begin the first period of the game between the Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on February 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

This prop is the bomb. Or close to it.

We speak of the siren used by the Vegas Golden Knights. The cherry-red sound device is meant to energize the crowd at T-Mobile Arena. But it was used in an even more urgent capacity decades ago, as part of Las Vegas history.

“The reason why we have an air-raid or siren is to call back the days of the atomic bomb testings in Vegas,” Golden Knights VP and Executive Producer of Entertainment and Production Andrew Abrams says. “We like to have a ‘why’ for a lot of the stuff we do. That was one from very early in Year One. We wanted a fan moment, and that’s what we landed on.”

For those uninitiated, the siren is cranked from the top of The Fortress, in front of the Castle on T-Mobile Arena’s upper level. Guest crankers are brought in before the first, second and third periods. The siren has blared nearly 2,000 times since the team’s inaugural season in 2017.

The folks who crank the siren might seem randomly selected, but there is a strategy. International celebs are usually brought in for the first crank, opening the game. A season-ticket holder usually cranks before the second period. A community figure or local Vegas entertainer cranks before the third period.

A list of 10 top star crankers, alphabetically presented:

1. Paul Anka

2. Backstreet Boys

3. Carrot Top

4. Billy Gibbons

5. Lil Jon

6. Miranda Lambert

7. Wayne Newton

8. Shania Twain

9. Usher

10. Mark Wahlberg

This season, the list of crankers includes hoops legend Spencer Haywood, Vegas rocker Frankie Sidoris (who wrote the team’s theme song, “GKG,” for Go Knights Go), Piff the Magic Dragon, UFC great Frank Mir and Make-A-Wish ambassador Anabelle Hanson.

The cranking will continue throughout the VGK playoff run, no matter the length (the NHL becomes more involved in the in-game entertainment during the Stanley Cup Final, no matter the participants).

Abrams says the entertainment team is fully prepped for new production elements in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

“The playoffs definitely are the most fun time of year for our group. It’s when you have to accomplish more in less time, so we don’t have the option to doubt ourselves or overthink,” Abrams says. “We just come up with a plan and we execute, and we think the fans are gonna really going to like what we have in store for them for round one. All I can say it’ll be a noticeable change, a cool thing that fans will will be able to see and enjoy.”

Though not formally decided, Abrams says the team plans to return its anthem tandem of Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson and Lynnae Meyers. “Pipes” sings the U.S. anthem, Meyers the Canadian rendition.

“We haven’t had the summer, are-you-coming-back talk yet but, but Carnell is our main person and Lynnae does a great job,” Abrams says. “In the hockey world, routine is king. We try to to not try not to mess with that.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.