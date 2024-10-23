Celine makes a surprise appearance at L.A. event

Dressed in black gown, the longtime Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner drew a robust response as appeared on stage.

Celine Dion appears at the annual Spirit of Life dinner honoring AEG Presents President and CEO Jay Marciano at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2024. (AEG Presents)

Celine Dion appeared in a spoken-word performance in L.A. on Tuesday night.

The “Power of Love” superstar was an unbilled presenter for AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano at the annual Spirit of Life dinner at Shrine Auditorium. Marciano was honored for his role in supporting City of Hope’s cancer research and treatment initiatives.

Dressed splendidly in a radiant black gown, The longtime Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner drew a robust response as she walked on stage.

Dion honored Marciano, with whom she has worked for a quarter-century. Marciano’s company is in an exclusive booking agreement with Resorts World Theatre, which has been holding dates next year for Dion’s possible return.

The entertainer who starred in 1,141 performances at Caesars didn’t sing. But her words music for the music-industry crowd of 1,200.

“I know that your career has been marked by great accomplishments and has survived its share of great challenges, but it has been marked, above all, by a consistent expression of empathy,” Dion said of Marciano. “In your leadership roles, you have shown such a generosity of spirit, a kindness and understanding of humanity that your legacy seems to be writing itself.”

Comic actor and musician Fred Armisen hosted the event. Announced performers included former Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Elton John and star magician David Blaine, who has just added a half-dozen dates from February-April at Encore Theater.

Marciano brought John to the stage, who said credited the exec with brokering his “Red Piano” residency at Caesars Palace in 2004. That production led to “The Million Dollar Piano,” and together John performed 444 shows over two residencies at Caesars.

Marciano also arranged John’s farewell tour.

“We went out in the sunshine; I didn’t want to go out in the twilight,” John said. He shut down the night with “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and an extended performance of “Rocket Man.”

