Let love rule: Lenny Kravitz rocks sold-out show at Dolby Live

Lenny Kravitz rocked the classics, and the fashions, in his Wednesday performance at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

Lenny Kravitz performs in his "Blue Electric Light" production at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lenny Kravitz is an artist who keeps cool and runs hot. He lit up Dolby Live on Wednesday night, the midpoint of his extended run at the Park MGM theater.

The flame won’t burn long enough for those who want to see this quickie five-show run, ablaze with hits and coming off Kravitz’s latest release, “Blue Electric Light.” At 60, Kravitz is rocking as hard as ever, seeming to alternate between the studio and gym.

A physical force and guitar virtuoso (toggling the six-string and bass), Kravitz and his tight backing band fired off “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” “American Woman” and “Fly Away.”

The headliner was featured in multiplicity across the LED screens, took to a platform at the side of the stage to play the bass, was depicted in cherry-red during “Always On The Run” and strummed the acoustic guitar for the beautiful “Believe.”

Halting the music mid-performance, Kravitz gave a shout to one “Mr. White,” a tutor and idol since he was a kid. This was Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire, grooving to great satisfaction in the VIP section.

Kravitz is also a model rocker, fashion-wise. He led a shopping spree at Las Vegas designer Wassa Coulibaly’s Baobab Stage boutique last week. Though not in her wares Wednesday, he stalked the stage in flare jeans, oversized “fly”-style sunglasses (reminding me of Bono’s frequent stage shades) and a leather jacket he doffed to show off a thin, lustrous tank top. Or maybe a refashioned scarf.

Whatever, Kravitz dressed like a rock star. He’s got the funk/glam/retro/rock vibe down.

Kravitz’s show is the latest high-profile show to perform at Dolby Live, following Maroon 5 and preceding Bruno Mars’ return in December, and Mariah Carey, Motley Crue and New Kids on the Block next year.

The close was a grandiose celebration of unity, with Kravitz wading through the crowd for 10 minutes during an extended “Let Love Rule.” It was a song, and request, from a person comfortable in his fame.

