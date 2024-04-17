75°F
NBA bans Jontay Porter after probe shows he bet on games

FILE - Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter, right, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center ...
FILE - Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter, right, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Denver. The NBA banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
April 17, 2024 - 9:56 am
 

The NBA banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter on Wednesday, after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.

Porter, the league said, gave a bettor information about his own health status prior to Toronto’s game on March 20. The league said another individual, known to be an NBA bettor, placed an $80,000 bet that Porter would not hit the numbers set for him in parlays through an online sportsbook. That bet would have won $1.1 million.

Porter took himself out of that game after only a few minutes, claiming illness, none of his stats meeting the totals set in the parlay. The bet was frozen and not paid out, and the NBA started an investigation.

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

Federal authorities charged the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday with federal bank fraud, alleging that he stole more than $16 million from the Japanese sensation to cover gambling debts.

