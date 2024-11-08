Weekend best bets: Pro bettors back same side in Steelers-Commanders

Professional sports bettors Cris Zeniuk, Jeff Whitelaw and Randy McKay made the same team their best bet of NFL Week 10.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks at a replay on the scoreboard during the half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Pittsburgh Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks to safety DeShon Elliott (25) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It’s well known that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in 17 years. He’s poised to extend that mark to 18 after guiding Pittsburgh to a 6-2 start.

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger said another impressive Tomlin stat helped inform his NFL Week 10 best bet on the Steelers (+3) over the host Commanders and their electric rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“This is election week and I never vote against coach Tomlin and his Steelers D,” said Musburger (26-19 ATS in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge). “Tomlin has faced 31 rookie QBs since he became head coach. His record: 25 wins, six losses.

“Beware Jayden Daniels. A guy named T.J. Watt is coming to hunt you down.”

Three pro sports bettors — Cris Zeniuk, Jeff Whitelaw and Randy McKay — also made Pittsburgh their best bet this week.

“Daniels has yet to have a bad game, but he hasn’t faced a defense as solid as the Steelers, while Pittsburgh hasn’t faced an offense as solid as Washington’s,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “Russell Wilson has added a spark to the Pittsburgh offense, while Washington’s one glaring weakness is its defense.

“The experienced Steelers defense and coaching should be the difference against the upstart Commanders. Pittsburgh +3 is generous and the top pick of the week.”

The Steelers are second in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing only 14.9 points per game.

“The Steelers are coming off a bye and I think they will be able to contain Washington’s offense,” Whitelaw said. “I’m just not sold on Washington’s defense. I think it’s soft and Pittsburgh will be able to control the game.”

McKay is also counting on the Steelers’ defense to carry them to a cover.

“Tomlin is strong off the bye week. The Russell Wilson move has paid off and he gets another week to prepare,” said McKay (@RR39). “This is the best defense that Daniels has seen.”

Here are five other weekend best bets, which went 2-5 ATS last week but are 24-16-2 the last seven weeks (home team in CAPS):

Broncos (+8) over CHIEFS

McKay likes Denver to cover at Kansas City, which failed to cover the last two weeks in wins over the Buccaneers and Raiders.

“The Chiefs are coming off an OT victory on a short week and don’t win by margin,” McKay said. “A division game where I like the ’dog.”

RAMS (-1) over Dolphins, Monday

Whitelaw bet on the Rams — who have won three in a row while welcoming back star wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua — to defeat a Dolphins squad that has lost three straight.

“The Rams are getting healthy and they’re a different team with the two receivers back,” Whitelaw said. “Miami’s season is basically over. These two teams are going in different directions.”

Jets (-1½) over CARDINALS

Scott Kellen, who leads the RJ NFL Challenge (28-17 ATS), likes New York to win its second straight after beating the Texans on Oct. 31.

“The schedule sets up well for the Jets with the extra days off. Since changing offensive coordinators four weeks ago, the Jets are averaging 1.4 more yards per pass and 1.5 more yards per play,” said Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL). “That puts them on par with this Cardinals offense. Equal offenses and a much better Jets defense leads to value on New York.”

Clemson (-6½) over VIRGINIA TECH

Handicapper Alex White leads the RJ College Challenge with a 33-16-1 ATS mark after going 4-1 last week. She likes Clemson to bounce back from its loss to Louisville on Saturday.

“(Tigers coach) Dabo Swinney has a great track record off a loss. Last season was the first time since 2011 that his team lost consecutive regular-season games,” said White (@alexwhitee). “Now you have a Virginia Tech team that might be without its starting quarterback Kyron Drones.

“Clemson needs a little help but is not completely out of the hunt for the ACC championship. Dabo will have his team ready to go.”

Georgia Tech (+11) over MIAMI

PickDawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane, 27-20-3 ATS in the RJ College Challenge, is banking on Georgia Tech coach Brent Key to come up with a plan to disrupt Miami quarterback Cam Ward, a Heisman Trophy candidate.

“I anticipate Georgia Tech will rely heavily on its running game to control the clock while limiting Ward’s time on the field,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “Miami slips by but doesn’t cover.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.