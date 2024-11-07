Sharp bets on side, total in Bengals-Ravens ‘TNF’ game

The betting public is pounding the Bengals-Ravens game on “Thursday Night Football” to go over the total of 52½. But sharp bettors are backing the under.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) breaks a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) for a touchdown during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

But sharp bettors are banking on the AFC North matchup to go under.

“Some sharp play on under 53,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said in a text message. “More public play on the over, though.”

Baltimore rallied for a 41-38 overtime win and cover (-2½) at Cincinnati in Week 5. The Bengals blew a 10-point lead with 5:30 remaining in regulation and missed a potential winning field goal in overtime following a Lamar Jackson fumble to set up Justin Tucker’s 24-yard game-winning field goal.

The last five meetings between the teams have averaged 53.6 points.

“Seventy percent of the tickets are on the over, which I’m really surprised it’s not more,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “These two teams have gone over in five straight games.”

The Ravens, who blew out the Broncos 41-10 last week, are on a 5-0 over streak and are the NFL’s top over team with an 8-1 over-under record.

The Bengals, who whipped the Raiders 41-24 last week, have gone over in two straight games and six of seven.

Totals of 52 or more on “Thursday Night Football” are 14-5-1 to the under since 2003, according to Action Network research director Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams).

Baltimore (6-3, 5-3-1 ATS) is a consensus 6-point favorite over Cincinnati (4-5, 5-4 ATS) after the line opened at 6½.

“We did take a little sharp money +6½. It’s been at 6 since, and 65 percent of the tickets are on the Ravens,” Esposito said. “I think it’s a much bigger game for the Bengals. If they can somehow win, they’ll be 5-5 and the Ravens will be 6-4. They would be one game behind them.”

The Bengals are +235 on the money line.

Professional sports bettor Randy McKay recommends a play on Cincinnati at +6 or higher.

“It’s a short week with a division rival, and these two teams play close games,” said McKay (@RR39).

Two of the past three meetings have been decided by three points.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 16-3 ATS in his career as an underdog of three points or more, according to Abrams.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.