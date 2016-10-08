Las Vegas restaurant still cookin’ despite Hispanic community stir from Trump visit

Donald Trump’s quick stop at a Mexican restaurant after his Wednesday campaign rally in Henderson drew the ire of local activists who used social media to call for a boycott of the business.

But the owner of the El Sombrero, Irma Aguirre, said the supposed boycott has yet to manifest itself.

“Today my restaurant was absolutely packed from the moment we opened,” Aguirre said Friday.

Trump met with Hispanic business leaders at Aguirre’s Downtown Las Vegas bistro Wednesday afternoon while dozens of immigration activists protested across the street.

Jose Macias, 27, one of those protesters, took to Facebook later that day to call for protests of El Sombrero, as well as Roberto’s Taco Shops, and told people to stop using the services at Guadalupe Medical Center as well. The owners of Roberto’s and the medical center attended the lunch with Trump.

Macias is an immigration activist and active member of advocacy groups such as the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada and Fight for $15. He has protested several campaign appearances of U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev.

The boycott post, written in Spanish, had been shared about 2,000 times as of 5 p.m. Friday.

To Macias, it was about pointing out the hypocrisy he saw from the Hispanic business owners given Trump’s controversial comments about immigrants and Mexico. He said it was “shameful” that they would support the Republican presidential nominee.

“They are supporting a candidate who is attacking the immigrant community, and I just think it’s not right,” Macias said when reached by phone Friday.

Aguirre said the post has led to threatening voice mails directed at her and promising to not stop until her restaurant goes out of business.

Aguirre said she knew hosting Trump at her restaurant would come with some ramifications, acknowledging that the Republican nominee is a “controversial political figure.” But she never expected her staff to get the expletive-laced phone calls they have received, even days after the visit.

“It’s disgusting, quite frankly,” Aguirre, 48, said Friday. “They claim to care about the Latino community, but they don’t care about putting a Latina small business owner out of business.”

Macias said the social media post was never intended to lead to harassment.

“I only made that post to make sure I got the information out to the community,” he said.

