Woman’s body found in desert near Dolan Springs

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found north of Dolan Springs. Deputies responded to the scene at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Agency spokeswoman Trish Carter said a couple who were hiking in an area off U.S. 93 located the body in a ravine.

“The deceased subject is a young African American female,” Carter said. She said the woman was about 5-foot-5 and between 110 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about a missing person matching this description is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (928) 768-7055 or Silent Witness at (928) 753-1234.