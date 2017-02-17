Posted Updated 

Ex-UNLV player Derrick Jones Jr.: Fans will ‘know who I am’ after slam dunk contest

UNLV forward Derrick Jones Jr. (1) attempts a shot against Southern Utah at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Derrick Jones Jr. stretches before a free throw during a Mountain West game against Wyoming on Feb. 27, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won 79-74. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

UNLV forward Derrick Jones Jr. heads to the bench during a timeout against Wyoming on Feb. 27, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV won 79-74. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

UNLV player Derrick Jones Jr. (1) dunks against the Boise State defense during the game at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2016. (Kyle Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV basketball player UNLV player Derrick Jones Jr. (1) dunks against the Boise State defense at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016. Boise State led UNLV 35-34 at halftime. (Kyle Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV player Derrick Jones Jr. (1) dunks against the Boise State defense during the game at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2016. (Kyle Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Derrick Jones Jr. (1) dunks against UNR in the first half of their NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. UNLV defeated UNR 102-91 in overtime. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels forward Derrick Jones Jr. (1) dunks the ball during a game against Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

UNLV forward Derrick Jones Jr. (1) attempts to tip in a shot against San Jose State guard Brandon Clarke (15) on Feb. 10, 2016, at the Thomas & Mack Center. The American College Test has canceled Jones' result, leading the NCAA to declare him ineligible for the rest of the season. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Derrick Jones Jr. (1) goes in for a layup to score against New Mexico center Obij Aget (11) during a basketball game at WisePies Arena in Albuquerque on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

NBA fans may not know the name Derrick Jones Jr. yet, but the former UNLV basketball player says that will change on Sunday at the Verizon Slam Dunk contest.

“Not a lot of people know who I am,” Jones Jr. told the NBA.com’s Lang Whitaker during a NBA Hang Time podcast this week. This is my rookie year in the NBA … but as soon as I get on that floor, they’re going to know who I am.”

The Phoenix Suns forward, 20, left UNLV last year after one season and declared for the NBA draft after being ruled ineligible by the NCAA when his standardized test score was ruled invalid.

Jones Jr. joined the Suns last fall and has only played 23 minutes on an NBA court in seven games this season. Being a rookie and with the lack of minutes, Jones Jr. hasn’t been able to show off his dunking skills yet, but he’ll definitely be able to on Sunday, and he says he’ll be prepared.

“I’ve been in a lot of dunk contests in my life, but this is one I really have to prepare for,” Jones Jr. said. “I go out there just to have fun, and do what I do.

“I’m going in as prepared as I can be. Everybody in there are in there for a reason, so you can’t take no one lightly.”

Jones Jr. recognizes that he may be the underdog this year as he joins Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan, Indiana Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III and last year’s runner up Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon for the dunk contest. Both Jones and Robinson are making their first appearance in the contest.

“I’ll go in like I usually do, being the underdog and shock the world.”

The dunk contest is part of the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend and airs on TNT at 5 p.m. PST Saturday.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 