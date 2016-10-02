Micah Roberts’ Sprint Cup driver ratings

Citizen Soldier 400

Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware

11 a.m. Sunday; TV: NBCSP

RATING DRIVER ODDS PRACTICE 1 START POSITION* PRACTICE 2 DOVER 2016**

1. Kevin Harvick 5-1 20th 6th 8th 15th

Won last fall, his first at the track in 30 starts (14.2 average.); he’s using that same chassis this week.

2. Chase Elliott 10-1 6th 9th 14th 3rd

Hendrick cars look fast, and his looks the best. Second-best 10-consecutive lap average in Practice 2.

3. Kyle Larson 7-1 1st 12th 7th 2nd

In five career Cup starts, he’s averaged a 6.2 finish, his best anywhere. Led 85 laps in May race.

4. Matt Kenseth 7-1 3rd 4th 12th 1st

Three-time winner with a 13th-place average finish in 35 starts. Led final 46 laps in May race.

5. Jimmie Johnson 8-1 5th 8th 19th 25th

All-time best at Dover with 10 wins and 3,003 laps led in 29 starts. Last won there in 2015 spring.

6. Brad Keselowski 15-1 19th 1st 22nd 6th

2012 win helped propel him to Sprint Cup title. Pole winner has won 13 of 93 races at Dover.

7. Kyle Busch 7-1 28th 3rd 18th 30th

Two-time winner and runner-up last fall. Best 10-consecutive lap average during Practice 1.

8. Carl Edwards 8-1 2nd 10th 9th 28th

2007 winner, but no top 10s in past seven visits. Tied for ninth in points, 16 points in front of 13th.

9. Martin Truex Jr. 6-1 10th 2nd 28th 9th

Notched first career Cup win at Dover in 2007, a track the New Jersey native calls his home track.

10. Jeff Gordon 60-1 17th 18th 1st DNP

Five wins in 46 starts, the last in fall of 2014. His best car since replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr.

* Qualifying canceled because of rain. Starting lineup set by owner points

** Results from the May 15 race at Dover that featured 19 lead changes among 10 drivers.

Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas.

Micah Roberts, a former sports book director, has been been setting NASCAR lines in Las Vegas since 1994. Follow on Twitter @MicahRoberts7.