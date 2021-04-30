90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Barbara Holland

HOA changes color scheme and it’s a mess

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 30, 2021 - 12:28 pm
 

Q: (I am) writing this after reading (your) article about homeowners associations requesting a house be painted after three years. I live in a very nice community where the HOA has drastically changed the paint schemes in our community. I have had issue with this since I found out about changes and believed them when they said it was legally changed with an executive board meeting where two board members motioned and seconded the change.

Come to find out, years later, there is a provision in covenants, conditions and restrictions that requires a 67 percent of homeowners’ written permission to change, “by act or omission change, waive or abandon any scheme of regulations, or enforcement thereof, pertaining to the architectural design, the exterior appearance or the maintenance of the lots in the association property.” Taken directly from our CC&Rs. My community looks like a mix-matched group of $600,000 houses. I want the community I bought into, not this mixed-matched messed-up community in which I now reside. Help, what are my options? Do I have recourse? Please advise or recommend action.

A: This maybe one of those fine-line responses. Do the changes in the color scheme constitute a substantial architectural change of the community requiring the approval of the homeowners? Does exterior appearance mean contractual changes as opposed to cosmetic changes of color?

For many associations, the original paint scheme is not available any more. The paint colors simply don’t exist, and more “modern” colors have come to replace the older ones. Even if this is the case with your association, there should be some consistency of colors for the residents to prevent the mixed-match mess-up.

As to my questions that started this article, I don’t have the answer. The association would need legal counsel to interpret their covenants.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
3
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
4
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
5
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
SB 144 dies in committee; other bills could affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Great news: Your emails and calls helped to kill Senate Bill 144. Please take the time to thank the Senate Judiciary Committee on SB 144 for listening to our concerns.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Law supports mobile home park caring for community cat
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

My understanding of the law is that the association cannot force a resident from caring for the feral cats or forcing the resident to remove the feral cats from the community. You can contact the local municipality to ascertain their interpretation of the law.

The Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Proposed bill could cause financial crisis for HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Are you ready for a major financial crisis for your homeowners association? Well, Senate Bill 144 will make the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic look like child’s play.

HOA pool restrictions expected to relax in May
HOA pool restrictions expected to relax in May
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I expect changes concerning HOA pools to be announced on May 1. I think restrictions will be modified, allowing more use of the facilities by homeowners.

(Getty Images)
Send us stories of good things your HOA is doing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

When the global pandemic hit last year, some communities pulled together to help each other. I decided to talk about their efforts in this column.

(Getty Images)
State law backs HOA rules on garbage cans
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association has the right to develop rules and regulations. Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.332 (2), an association may adopt rules that reasonably restrict the manner in which trash containers are stored on the premises. Under subsection 2b, the association can require trash containers be stored in the rear or side yard of the unit, if such locations exist and in such manner that the containers are screened from view from the street, a sidewalk or any adjacent property. My advice you is to comply with the association to avoid being fined.

An aerial view of a residential community. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
HOA board says no ribbon driveway without gate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It would have been helpful if you were given a reason so that you would have an opportunity to submit a revised request that could be approved. From what you have sent to me, it appears that you need to include the gate in order for the ribbon driveway to be approved.

HOA finds backyard fence in violation of rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: I have enjoyed reading your column for several years along with the information that you get to share with the readers. I do have several questions that I am sure you will be able to share valuable information on.

Floodlights attached to house corner to provide security and lighting to the driveway below. (G ...
HOA community lighting is a matter of security
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Does Nevada Revised Statues No. 116 make any reference to a homeowner’s right to install any form of security/safety device on their lot or dwelling?