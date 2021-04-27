A career filled with allegations, yet department made him a lieutenant
Henderson officer Brett Seekatz was promoted despite dozens of complaints over 18 years, some stemming from a 2010 video of him kicking driver Adam Greene in the face.
Henderson police Lt. Brett Seekatz’s career has been filled with misconduct allegations — the most notorious a 2010 traffic stop where video showed he kicked a motorist suspected of DUI five times in the head.
But the driver, Adam Greene, was disoriented and suffering a diabetic episode and later sued police.
Seekatz’ actions, described as sending shock waves across the valley, cost taxpayers almost $300,000 in settlements. Read more about him in part 2 of Flawed Discipline, our investigation into police accountability.