Judge orders release of LVCVA search warrant documents

A judge on Wednesday ordered prosecutors to release all documents related to the police search of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority offices.

Following a brief hearing, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia ruled that prosecutors had not demonstrated a need to keep the search warrant documents sealed amid a criminal investigation into the misuse of $90,000 in Southwest Airlines gift cards bought by the public agency.

The Review-Journal had sought to unseal the documents, which include a police affidavit explaining the need for the March 27 search, as well as lists of people who used the cards.

“The Court’s decision properly recognizes that the public now has a right to the full picture about what exactly has been going on at the taxpayer-funded LVCVA,” said attorney Maggie McLetchie, who argued in court on behalf of the newspaper. “This corruption never would have caught the attention of Metro or the DA’s office without the Review-Journal’s reporting.”

Ben Lipman, the newspaper’s vice-president of legal affairs and general counsel, added:

“The Review-Journal is pleased the court vindicated the public’s right to access under Nevada law and the First Amendment.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jay P. Raman said in court that he was willing to make the documents public at the end of August after he files criminal charges, but unsealing the documents now would impede the progress of the ongoing investigation.

But McLetchie countered that prosecutors failed to present any evidence to show that the investigation would be harmed.

McLetchie also argued that the Review-Journal has already disclosed many details about the investigation, including identities of witnesses and targets.

Letizia sided with the newspaper and ordered all of the documents released.

Raman revealed last week that he expected charges against “one or more persons” by Aug. 27. That would include possible charges against Brig Lawson, the former LVCVA executive who police allege was at the center of a conspiracy to steal the Southwest gift cards from the tourism agency. Police allege he hid the purchase of the cards in convention authority financial records.

Lawson, who resigned in May 2018, has denied wrongdoing through his lawyers.

Former top LVCVA executives and the former chairman of the board that oversees the tourism agency have admitted using the Southwest gifts cards for personal travel. The agency bought the cards between 2012 and 2017.

Two of those executives — former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter and former top marketing officer Cathy Tull — have also attracted the interest of police in the investigation. Tull was one of Lawson’s supervisors.

Ralenkotter, who retired in August with a $455,000 financial package, used $17,000 in gift cards on personal travel. He reimbursed the LVCVA and apologized for his conduct. But he denied criminal wrongdoing and remains involved with the convention authority, earning $15,000 a month as a consultant.

Tull resigned in April and paid back the tourism agency for the $6,000 in Southwest gift cards she used on personal travel. She agreed last week to pay $8,700 in fines for violating state ethics law.

Convention authority executives learned about the personal use of the gift cards while responding to a Review-Journal records request.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center, which competes with the LVCVA-operated Las Vegas Convention Center.

