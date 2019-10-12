Bicyclist, 72, struck by car, killed in southwest Las Vegas

A 72-year-old Las Vegas man on a bicycle died after being struck by a car Friday afternoon in the southwest valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 4:50 p.m. to Hacienda Avenue and Rapunzel Court, near Buffalo Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release Friday night.

The bicyclist was traveling west on the sidewalk of Hacienda when he entered the road and attempted to cross it outside of a crosswalk, police said. He entered the path of a Honda Civic traveling west on Hacienda and was struck.

The man died at the scene.

The Honda driver, a 27-year-old Las Vegas woman, showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remained under investigation Friday night.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once his family is notified. His marked the 80th traffic-related death investigated by Metro this year.

