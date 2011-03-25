News

‘Idol’ judges save finalist from elimination

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 25, 2011 - 7:02 am
 

LOS ANGELES — Casey Abrams wasn’t squeezed out of “American Idol.” The fiery 20-year-old film camp counselor from Idyllwild, Calif., who stomped through Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” on Wednesday, was revealed to have received the fewest viewer votes on Thursday, but the judges unanimously decided to save Abrams.

