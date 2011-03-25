LOS ANGELES — Casey Abrams wasn’t squeezed out of “American Idol.” The fiery 20-year-old film camp counselor from Idyllwild, Calif., who stomped through Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” on Wednesday, was revealed to have received the fewest viewer votes on Thursday, but the judges unanimously decided to save Abrams.
‘Idol’ judges save finalist from elimination
March 25, 2011 - 7:02 am