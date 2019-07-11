Creech Air Force Base warns against trespassing on firing range

Gunfire training at the the 799th Security Forces Squadron firing range complex are conducted day and night, and trespassing on the property is illegal and dangerous, a Creech Air Force Base spokeswoman said.

Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs, Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

With the increase in traffic on U.S. Highway 95, Creech Air Force Base is warning the public not to trespass onto its firing range complex on Lee Canyon Road.

“The range is clearly marked when there is firing going on,” said Capt. Annabel Monroe. “It’s our time to give our annual warning, especially with all this growth and extra traffic on 95.”

Gunfire training at the the 799th Security Forces Squadron firing range complex are conducted day and night, and trespassing on the property is illegal and dangerous, Monroe said.

For more information, contact Staff Sgt. Mathew Birenbaum at 702-404-3905 or the Nevada Test and Training Range security office at 702-653-4705.

If valid access is required after duty hours, contact the Base Defense Operations Center at 702-404-0556.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.