105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Military

Nellis AFB’s John Boyd ‘changed the way every air force in the world flies’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
John Boyd's "Party Suit" from his time in Thailand, seen at Boyd Hall at Nellis Air Force Base ...
John Boyd's "Party Suit" from his time in Thailand, seen at Boyd Hall at Nellis Air Force Base (Nellis AFB)
Boyd Hall at Nellis Air Force Base (Nellis AFB)
Boyd Hall at Nellis Air Force Base (Nellis AFB)
Entrance to Boyd Hall at Nellis Air Force Base (Nellis AFB)
Entrance to Boyd Hall at Nellis Air Force Base (Nellis AFB)
John Boyd's flight suit and helmet at Boyd Hall at Nellis Air Force Base (Nellis AFB)
John Boyd's flight suit and helmet at Boyd Hall at Nellis Air Force Base (Nellis AFB)

Who was John “Forty Second Boyd” and what was the Green Spot?

At Nellis Air Force Base, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, reserved for the branch’s most talented pilots, is housed in the Boyd Building, named after renowned fighter pilot and military tactics pioneer Col. John Boyd.

From the mid- to -late 1950s, none of the country’s best military pilots who came to train at the base ever did defeat Boyd in simulated air-to-air combat with the latest model military jets, according to Robert Coram’s 2004 book, “Boyd, the Fighter Pilot Who Changed the Art of War.”

“He would become the most famous fighter pilot in the world,” Coram wrote.

Boyd, described as at times arrogant, profane and abrasive, challenged his students and pilots in the Air Force to beat him in air-to-air over in an area dubbed “the Green Spot” – an oasis of grass and trees so prominent it could be seen high in the air – about 90 miles from the base in Nye County.

He would bet his rivals $40 that they could not outmaneuver him in his F-100 jet to the point where their F-100 was behind his, film him with their on-board camera and declare victory — yelling into the radio “Guns! Guns! Guns!” – all within only 40 seconds.

Little did anyone other than those who lost the bet know of his incredible discoveries and abilities in flying the F-100 – soaring upward, turning violently and slowing down in a speed brake — to get behind his foe in under 40 seconds, and he usually did it in around 20 seconds, according to Coram.

Boyd and his challengers would take off from Nellis and fly until they were over the Green Spot rendezvous point.

At the start of the air-to-air, Boyd, in front of the other plane, would quickly move out of the other pilot’s view, shift, corkscrew around and suddenly show at the rear of the other F-100.

To the rival pilot’s shock, he would then shoot film from the F-100, shout “Guns! Guns! Guns!” and laugh derisively into the radio, adding, “You just got hosed!”

Boyd, bestowed with nickname “Forty Second Boyd,” had been considered a formidable fighter pilot during the Korean War, though the war ended before he could join the fighting. He was posted at Nellis as a fighter flight instructor in 1952 and stayed there for six of his 24 years in the force.

While at Nellis, the competition among pilots and the limits of what the newer jets could do made flying very dangerous – Boyd would say in an oral history that dozens of pilots died in crashes while he was there.

Boyd’s influence on the U.S. military in the 1960s and beyond would go way beyond flying, specifically his ideas on military theory, according to Coram.

Marine Corps Commandant Charles Krulak, among others, credited Boyd’s battle tactics theories, adopted by the U.S. military, for “America’s victory in the Gulf War (in 1991)…the concept of maneuver, intent, and agility that led to victory.”

Boyd also successfully lobbied the Air Force brass to move away from larger, heavier aircraft in favor of lighter and faster planes like the F-16, Coram reported.

Today, at Boyd Hall, the Air Force exhibits Boyd’s flight suit and helmet and his own drawing of his innovative concept used in military decision making against enemies in war, called the “OODA Loop.”

Boyd died at age 70 in 1997, concerned his accomplishments would be forgotten. His remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“He had more contributions to fighting tactics, aircraft design and the theory of air combat than any man in Air Force history,” Coram wrote. “He changed the way every air force in the world flies and fights.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
3
‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage
‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage
4
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
5
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nellis Air Force Base sign (Facebook/Nellis Air Force Base)
Drag show at Nellis AFB canceled despite previous approval
By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

Pentagon officials have canceled an upcoming drag event at the Nellis Air Force Base, even though the family-friendly show had been previously approved by the Air Force.

More stories
Henderson flight school joins program to hire active military members
Henderson flight school joins program to hire active military members
Here’s how Allegiant is gearing up to address pilot shortage
Here’s how Allegiant is gearing up to address pilot shortage
‘Huge fight fan’ Donald Trump attends UFC 290 while in Vegas
‘Huge fight fan’ Donald Trump attends UFC 290 while in Vegas
VICTOR JOECKS: Woke military faces recruiting crisis
VICTOR JOECKS: Woke military faces recruiting crisis
Gordon: ‘Blood, guts and brains’ coming in boxing war
Gordon: ‘Blood, guts and brains’ coming in boxing war
JONAH GOLDBERG: Cluster munitions are bad. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t give them to Ukraine
JONAH GOLDBERG: Cluster munitions are bad. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t give them to Ukraine